Associated Press

Lindsay Lohan expecting first child

8:10am
Lindsay Lohan in February 2023

Lindsay Lohan in February 2023 (Source: Associated Press)

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child.

The Mean Girls star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post, sharing an image of a baby onesie with “Coming soon...” written on it. The post was captioned “We are blessed and excited!”

Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported.

A message sent to Lohan’s representative was not immediately returned.

The 36-year-old actor, who was once a tabloid mainstay, has lived overseas for several years and kept a lower public profile.

She recently returned to acting, starring in Netflix's Falling for Christmas last year, and stars in the streaming service's upcoming romantic comedy Irish Wish.

13 mins ago

Education union boss hopes another teachers' strike won't be needed

Education union boss hopes another teachers' strike won't be needed

22 mins ago

Auckland one of A-League's next expansion targets - report

Auckland one of A-League's next expansion targets - report

24 mins ago

National still have '100% confidence' in Luxon after poll - Willis

5:51

National still have '100% confidence' in Luxon after poll - Willis

8:57am

BREAKING

Cost blowout: Auckland City Rail Link asks for extra $1b

2:44

Cost blowout: Auckland City Rail Link asks for extra $1b

8:56am

Russian fighter jet hits American drone over Black Sea

Russian fighter jet hits American drone over Black Sea

