Lindsay Lohan expecting first child

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child.

The Mean Girls star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post, sharing an image of a baby onesie with “Coming soon...” written on it. The post was captioned “We are blessed and excited!”

Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported.

A message sent to Lohan’s representative was not immediately returned.

The 36-year-old actor, who was once a tabloid mainstay, has lived overseas for several years and kept a lower public profile.

She recently returned to acting, starring in Netflix's Falling for Christmas last year, and stars in the streaming service's upcoming romantic comedy Irish Wish.