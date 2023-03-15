Glass litters Auckland supermarket floor after overnight burglary

Police are investigating after a burglary at a Countdown supermarket in Mount Roskill overnight.

Police said they responded to reports of a break in about 1am on Hillsborough Rd.

"A group of offenders have taken multiple items before fleeing from the scene in a vehicle."

Photos from the scene show a fire exit door, some of its glass shattered, and what appears to be a cash register on the ground.

Police said investigators are following "positive lines of inquiry" to track down those responsible.

Anyone with footage or information about the break in is asked to contact police.