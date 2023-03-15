Ardie Savea back, Kini Naholo earns debut as Canes host Waratahs

The Hurricanes won't be lacking in power for their Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Waratahs on Friday with a trio of powerhouse players added to their starting XV.

Ardie Savea returns to the side after serving his one-match ban partly for a throat-slitting gesture a fortnight ago and will captain the side in the No.8 jersey.

In other tweaks to the lineup that lost 25-19 to the Blues at home last week, head coach Jason Holland has named Asafo Aumua to start at hooker while Dane Coles shifts to an impact role off the bench.

In the backs, Taranaki product Kini Naholo has been handed his Hurricanes debut on the left wing, opposite the club's all-time top tryscorer Julian Savea.

"Kini has got himself into good shape and is looking sharp," Holland said after his selections.

"He’s a big threat with ball in hand, and has earned this opportunity to start."

On the bench, midfielder Bailyn Sullivan makes a return from injury, with Wellington lock Dominic Bird looking to make his Hurricanes debut.

Bird's place on the bench means rookie Peter Lakai, who started at No.8 in place of the suspended Savea last week against the Blues, drops out of the matchday 23 altogether.

The Hurricanes also confirmed they will wear Hawke’s Bay, East Coast and Poverty Bay socks on Friday as a show of support and respect for our regions most affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Hurricanes vs Waratahs, Friday March 17, 7:05pm, Wellington

Hurricanes: 15. Josh Moorby, 14. Julian Savea, 13. Billy Proctor, 12. Jordie Barrett, 11. Kini Naholo, 10. Brett Cameron, 9. Cam Roigard, 8. Ardie Savea (c), 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 6. Devan Flanders, 5. Isaia-Walker Leawere, 4. James Blackwell, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Asafo Aumua, 1. Xavier Numua.

Reserves: 16. Dane Coles, 17. Pouri Rakete-Stones, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Dominic Bird, 20. Brayden Iose, 21. Jamie Booth, 22. Aidan Morgan, 23. Bailyn Sullivan