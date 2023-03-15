World
Amazon rejects claims it's been hacked by ransomware group

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
2:29pm
Amazon rejects claims it has been hacked.

Amazon rejects claims it has been hacked. (Source: 1News)

Amazon is rejecting claims it's been hacked, following reports yesterday.

Vice's Motherboard publication said the cybergang known as ALPHV/Blackcat claims it has accessed data from Amazon’s home security business, Ring.

The attackers were reportedly threatening to release Ring’s data, and have posted about the hack on their website.

“There's always an option to let us leak your data,” a message posted on the ransomware group’s blog reads next to Ring’s logo.

However, a spokesperson for Amazon has told 1News that the claims are untrue.

"We currently have no indications that Ring has experienced a ransomware event," they said.

