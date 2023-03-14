Te Ao Māori
Watch: King Charles welcomed with pōwhiri for Commonwealth Day address

8:31am

King Charles has delivered his first Commonwealth Day address as monarch, calling for the family of nations to come together for "global common good".

The King was greeted outside Westminster Abbey with the traditional Māori welcome of hongi.

During his speech, the King paid tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth, saying he draws "great strength from her example".

He said Commonwealth Day was "an occasion of particular pride" for his beloved mother.

The royals at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

The royals at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. (Source: Associated Press)

The King also acknowledged the diversity of the Commonwealth, stating it "continues to amaze and inspire me".

He remarked the Commonwealth has an "incredible opportunity, and responsibility, to create a genuinely durable future", touching on climate change, education, health and economic cooperation.

"The myriad connections between our nations have sustained and enriched us for more than seven decades. Our commitment to peace, progress and opportunity will sustain us for many more.

"Let ours be a Commonwealth that not only stands together, but strives together, in restless and practical pursuit of the global common good."

Senior members of the royal family also attended the service.

