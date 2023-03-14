Texas girl, 3, accidentally shoots and kills sister, 4

A three-year-old Texas girl accidentally shot and killer her four-year-old sister after finding a loaded gun at home.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the tragedy took place in a Houston apartment.

There were five adults in the apartment, but one parent thought another adult was watching the girls.

Instead, they were playing alone in a bedroom, where the younger girl found and fired the gun, killing her sister.

"The 3-year-old gained access to a loaded, semi-automatic pistol. Family members heard a single gunshot. They ran into the room and found the small toddler, 4-years-old, unresponsive," Gonzalez said.

"It just seems like another tragic story of, again, a child gaining access to a firearm and hurting someone else and this time there was a fatal shot."

Police were still considering whether to lay charges against any of the adults.

Officers were deeply affected by the tragedy and support was being offered to all involved.

"Our hearts are broken. Our deputies are pretty shaken up."

Gonzalez said people had to ensure their guns were secured safely — "It's got to be more than just telling young kids not to touch the weapons".