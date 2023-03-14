New Zealand
1News

Ponsonby boutique holds 'Smash and Grab Sale' after burglary

By Jordan Lane, Digital Reporter
1:03pm
A picture advertising the sale.

A picture advertising the sale. (Source: Saben)

A handbag boutique in Auckland's Ponsonby is holding a "Smash and Grab Sale" today after being broken into last night.

A police spokesperson said they were called to a burglary at Saben on Ponsonby Rd about 3.45am this morning.

"It appears two males have broken into a retail store and taken merchandise. Police inquiries are continuing."

CCTV footage of the incident shows two men grabbing fistfuls of bags off shelves.

Saben Marketing and PR manager Rosie Holt told 1News the company's founder was woken when the alarm went off on her phone.

"She got a very rude awakening... the alarm was going off and she checked the live feed from the alarm and there were a couple of guys with what looked like a sledgehammer or a big metal rod breaking through the door.

"It's sort of tens of thousands of dollars worth of stock stolen, thereabouts."

So the company decided to make the most of the "rubbish situation" by holding a sale at the store today.

"It was an opportunity to make back a bit of money... and we've just had so many lovely messages from customers and stockists and lovely people in our community, messaging us and making sure we're OK," Holt said.

"It's just a little something that we can do to kind of reward our lovely community."

But Holt urged businesses to make sure they're as prepared as they can be, with insurance and security cameras.

"It's very invasive and it's not fun knowing that someone could feel they're entitled to take what's not theirs."

