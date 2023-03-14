Poisoned meatballs reportedly kill three dogs at race in France

Three dogs are dead after reportedly eating poison-laced meatballs at a racing event in the south of France.

A fourth dog that was critically ill is said to be recovering from treatment, the Guardian reports.

The dogs were entered in the Canicross30, a cross-country competition in which pet owners run with their animals.

The four dogs were set to compete in the competition's final race, and the dogs killed in the alleged poisoning died within fifteen minutes of eating the meat, the Guardian reports.

The Federation of Canine Sports and Leisure, which organised the event, called it "an abject criminal act".

"Someone put poisoned meatballs on the site," the federation alleged.

One organiser wrote on Facebook: "I was hoping to open my eyes this morning and tell myself it was just a bad dream.

"Palma, Oslo and Opale left us in a few minutes due to an act of horrible cruelty and this despite the immediate reaction of our veterinary team on site... Togo has been the fourth victim of this barbarism, he is still hospitalised.

"There are no words strong enough to describe this act, and no words kind enough to lessen the sorrow and pain of those who lost a family member yesterday."

The public prosecutor in the nearby city of Nîmes has opened an investigation.