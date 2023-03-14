Chocolate company alters website amid Pineapple Lumps re-coating claims

A Kiwi chocolate company accused of repurposing other lollies has removed some references to its products being handcrafted from its website.

It comes as the Commerce Commission has now received several complaints about Levin-based Potter Brothers Chocolates.

The chocolates had been marketed as a premier range of "handcrafted" Kiwi classics, made using a 25-year-old family recipe.

However last week, Courtnay Adele on TikTok claimed the chocolates are re-coated Pineapple Lumps.

She had messaged the company with her concerns, but was blocked.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company is yet to respond to 1News' repeated requests for comment but has changed some of the messages on its website.

The word "handcrafted" was replaced with "small batch" on its homepage. It has also removed a section that said "Hand Made. Every chocolate has been individually crafted for you!"

Potter Brothers Pineapple Pieces (Source: 1News)

Adele also pointed out in a new TikTok that there was new detail in the 'about' section saying "we are proud to bring you an outstanding selection of Kiwi classics covered in our creamy chocolate".

Botter Brothers website (Source: Supplied)

Mondelez New Zealand, which owns Pascall, said it's been following the story with interest but doesn't have a relationship with Potter Brothers.

It says lots of people buy Pineapple Lumps in bulk, for many reasons.