Williamson heroics leads NZ to epic last-ball win over Sri Lanka

24 mins ago

The Black Caps have won another Test match off the final ball, with Kane Williamson this time the hero in an epic two-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval this evening.

Needing one to win off the final ball of the game, Williamson and an injured Neil Wagner scampered through for a bye, with the former diving over the line to seal the win despite Sri Lanka getting a direct hit at the non-striker's end.

Williamson finished not out on 121, his 27th Test century, and one of his most important given the context of the game.

Rain in Christchurch on the morning of day five limited the final day to just 52 overs, with New Zealand still requiring 257 for victory with nine wickets in hand.

Neil Wagner and Kane Williamson of the Black Caps celebrate beating Sri Lanka.

New Zealand lost Tom Latham early while Williamson first survived a close LBW call before being dropped by Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.

He and Daryl Mitchell kept the scoreboard ticking over, with Mitchell in particular ramping up the scoring rate.

Mitchell finally fell for 81 with New Zealand needing just 53 for victory at just over a run a ball.

But nobody was able to stay with Williamson, with Tom Blundell (3), Michael Bracewell (10), Tim Southee (1), and Matt Henry (4) all falling, leaving Wagner - injured with a torn hamstring and bulging disc - to partner Williamson for the final three balls.

Needing five to win, Williamson blasted a square drive for four, somehow splitting the two men placed out on the rope.

With one to win off the final two deliveries, Asitha Fernando bowled a bouncer that was close to being called a wide for being over head height, but was not given.

Then the final ball. Another bouncer, a wild slash from Williamson, a charging Wagner diving for the line at the striker's end, and Williamson just touching down at the non-striker's before Fernando threw down the stumps.

It was the Black Caps' second wild finish in as many weeks, after an epic one-run victory over England in Wellington.

