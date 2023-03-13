Pharmacist blamed colleague, falsified script, after patient hospitalised

A director of an Auckland pharmacy is no longer practising after a mistake in checking a script prompted him to deliberately cover up his error by forging a new script and blaming a colleague for his blunder.

Feras Dawood was the managing director of Unichem Waiuku Medical Pharmacy when a series of decisions, beginning in May 2019, led to the cancellation of his registration.

The Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal (HDT) made no orders for name suppression in a decision released last week, detailing Dawood’s conduct after he counter-signed a script for incorrect medication prescribed to a new patient.

The mistake happened on May 9 2019 when a pharmacy technician, (Ms C) incorrectly dispensed anticoagulants instead of antibiotics to the new patient, (Ms B). Dawood checked the script but failed to see the error and signed it anyway.

The patient was supposed to have the medication Rifaximin dispensed but instead had Rivaroxaban 20mg dispensed.

Ms B collected her script on May 16 but became increasingly unwell and eight days later began vomiting blood and passed “pitch black bowel motions”.

An ambulance attended and she was transferred to Middlemore Hospital where she remained for five days following the reaction to the medicine.

When Dawood realised his mistake, he disposed of the original script, created a new one and signed it by another colleague (Ms A) to cover up his mistake.

The HDT described Dawood’s deceit as “deliberate, calculated, and sustained”.

“Mr Dawood made a deliberate decision to cover-up his involvement in the dispensing error, and then to blame a junior pharmacist in his employment for his error. He destroyed original documents, created false documents, forged the pharmacy technician’s and Ms A’s initials onto the false documents, submitted a false report to the Pharmacy Defence Association, repeatedly told Ms A the error was her fault, and threatened to report her to the Pharmacy Council when she refused to take responsibility for it, and told another staff member Ms A was responsible but would not accept this.”

Dawood was found guilty of professional misconduct and had his registration cancelled. He was fined $5000 and ordered to pay costs of $10,500.

It was not the first time Dawood’s conduct had been in the spotlight. He had been working under supervision for previous dispensing errors.

In 2013 Dawood wilfully obstructed, hindered and deceived the Medicines Control adviser by claiming he had signed and initialled each entry in the Controlled Drugs Register and dispensed prescription forms when, in fact, the initials and signatures had been entered by the technician. He was therefore required to work under supervision – in 2019 Ms A was his supervising pharmacist.