New Zealand
Ninth person charged with murder over Tauranga man's death

1:28pm
Police outside Tauranga property where man's body found.

A ninth person has been charged with murder over the death of Tauranga man Mitchell Te Kani last year.

The 51-year-old man was found dead at a residential property in May after reports of a fight.

Today, police announced a 36-year-old man has been charged with murder and assaulting other people present at the Maungatapu Rd address.

The man is the ninth person to be charged with the murder of Te Kani.

He appeared in Tauranga District Court on Saturday and is due to reappear in the Tauranga High Court on Wednesday, April 5.

In January, eight people were charged with Te Kani's murder.

The ages of those charged were 24, 25, 27, 29, two who are 30 years old, 40 and 41.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTauranga and Bay of Plenty

