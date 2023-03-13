National leader Christopher Luxon tests positive for Covid-19

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating.

The Botany MP is currently self-isolating from his Wellington apartment.

"This evening Christopher Luxon tested positive for Covid and is now isolating in his apartment," a party spokesperson told 1News.

This is the second time that the National leader has tested positive for the virus. His first infection was during the country's first Omicron outbreak in March 2022.

It comes as the number of reported Covid-19 cases have steadily ridden - with 11,544 new infections reported over the past week.