Politics
1News

National leader Christopher Luxon tests positive for Covid-19

23 mins ago
National leader Christopher Luxon (file image).

National leader Christopher Luxon (file image). (Source: Getty)

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating.

The Botany MP is currently self-isolating from his Wellington apartment.

"This evening Christopher Luxon tested positive for Covid and is now isolating in his apartment," a party spokesperson told 1News.

This is the second time that the National leader has tested positive for the virus. His first infection was during the country's first Omicron outbreak in March 2022.

It comes as the number of reported Covid-19 cases have steadily ridden - with 11,544 new infections reported over the past week.

New ZealandCovid-19Politics

SHARE

More Stories

Cost of living top of Kiwis' minds ahead of election - poll

Cost of living top of Kiwis' minds ahead of election - poll

It comes after new stats showed the cost of food has soared.

6:36pm

1:54

Pensioners, beneficiaries to get more money in April - PM

Pensioners, beneficiaries to get more money in April - PM

Chris Hipkins announced the changes as part of the Government's response to the rising cost of living.

6:29pm

2:32

Poll: Labour could lead coalition govt, Luxon slumps in PM ratings

Poll: Labour could lead coalition govt, Luxon slumps in PM ratings

6:01pm

5:00

PM's policy bonfire: Voting age bill, transport schemes 'reprioritsed'

PM's policy bonfire: Voting age bill, transport schemes 'reprioritsed'

4:43pm

10:24

Govt abandons plan to cut speed limits on most state highways

Govt abandons plan to cut speed limits on most state highways

4:01pm

2:30

Full video: Chris Hipkins holds post-Cabinet news conference

Full video: Chris Hipkins holds post-Cabinet news conference

3:52pm

Latest

Popular

23 mins ago

National leader Christopher Luxon tests positive for Covid-19

National leader Christopher Luxon tests positive for Covid-19

25 mins ago

Williamson heroics leads NZ to epic last-ball win over Sri Lanka

0:37

Williamson heroics leads NZ to epic last-ball win over Sri Lanka

33 mins ago

'It's a costume' - Drag performer's thoughts on protests

3:01

'It's a costume' - Drag performer's thoughts on protests

50 mins ago

Vast majority of mixed recycling from public bins ends up in landfill

8:59

Vast majority of mixed recycling from public bins ends up in landfill

8:07pm

Fair Go: Pair lose close to $2 million in sophisticated scam

3:00

Fair Go: Pair lose close to $2 million in sophisticated scam

7:44pm

Fletcher Building sued by group of investors

Fletcher Building sued by group of investors
1
2
3
4
5
6