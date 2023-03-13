New Zealand
Man accused of stabbing Auckland bus driver pleads not guilty

By Jordan Lane, Digital Reporter
1:55pm
The man accused of stabbing a bus driver in Auckland’s Mt Roskill over the weekend has pleaded not guilty.

The man was granted interim name suppression at Auckland District Court this morning.

It comes after police said they responded to reports someone had been seriously injured on White Swan Rd at about 7.45pm Saturday.

One person was arrested at the scene.

Auckland Tramways Union president Gary Froggatt told 1News that one of his members was the victim of the attack.

The driver was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

'A crisis point'

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions National Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges said workplace safety for bus drivers is at "crisis point".

Hayley Courtney, FIRST Union organiser, called this afternoon for Auckland Transport and bus operators to take action.

"No one should be going to work and fearing for their lives every day."

