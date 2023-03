An Auckland bus driver has been seriously injured after being stabbed in Auckland’s Mt Roskill this evening, 1News understands.

The incident occurred on White Swan Rd at about 7.45pm, police said.

Auckland Tramways Union president Gary Froggatt told 1News that one of his members was the victim of the attack.

The driver has been taken to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

One person was arrested at the scene.