New Zealand
Heavy rain, strong winds forecast for central NZ

7:48am
Weather warnings and watches in place on Monday.

Weather warnings and watches in place on Monday. (Source: MetService)

Heavy rain and strong winds are on the cards for parts of central New Zealand today.

MetService says an active front is forecast to move over the area, preceded by strong or gale northwest winds and a period of heavy rain.

An orange heavy rain warning has been issued for the Tararua Range until 4pm today. MetService said a further 60 to 90mm of rain is expected on top of what has already fallen. Thunderstorms are possible, while peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h can be expected.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch is in place for Buller until 10am today. There will be a period of heavy rain, with thunderstorms possible.

A strong wind watch is in place for Marlborough until 12pm today. Wellington and Wairarapa are under the same watch until 2pm today. MetService said northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

MetService said a number of warnings and watches for heavy rain and strong wind in the South Island have been lifted.

