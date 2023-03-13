New Zealand
1News

17 injured in minibus, motorhome crash near Waitomo Caves

3:36pm
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

Nineteen people have been injured in a crash between a minibus and a motorhome in Waikato this afternoon.

Police responded to the crash on Waitomo Caves Road about 2pm.

"It appears 10 people have minor to moderate injuries and 7 people have minor injuries," a police spokesperson said.

"It appears the road is blocked while emergency services respond. Enquiries are ongoing."

St John said two people were airlifted to Waikato Hospital and three others had been taken to the hospital by ambulance.

"The remaining patients will be transported shortly either to Te Kuiti or Waikato Hospital," St John said.

The crash was reported near the Waitomo Caves by Fullerton Rd, Waka Kotahi tweeted.

"Delays in the area are likely, diversions may be required," the agency said.

