Good Sorts: New Plymouth's most famous feline a community favourite

9:01pm

This week's Good Sort is none other than Ross the cat from New Plymouth.

Every day, New Plymouth's most famous feline makes his own way to Pukekura Park to meet friends and add to his growing social media status.

Like most celebrities, Ross' story is one of rags to riches. He was rescued from a country road as a kitten. He was battered and bruised but is now a pillar in the community.

"He's living his best life," one person said.

Watch the video above to find out more about Ross' adventures and fame in the Taranaki city.

