Doug Bracewell called into Black Caps squad for second Test

Central Stags stalwart Doug Bracewell has been called up to the Black Caps squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka against Wellington next week.

The 32-year-old fast bowler has been in terrific form in the Plunket Shield this season, snaring 23 wickets at an average of just 20.

Bracewell has 27 Test caps for New Zealand but hasn't played in the white clothing for the national side since 2016.

Bracewell would’ve been named as an injury replacement in the Test squad during the England Test series but was ruled out with a minor groin strain. He has since recovered and played for the Stags in the last round of the Plunket Shield.

His callup comes after Neil Wagner was forced off the field with a leg injury on day three of the first Test, and did not return to the field at the start of play on day four.

Meanwhile, Will Young has been released from the Black Caps squad after play today to represent the Stags in their game against Canterbury in Rangiora. He will return to the Test squad after the Plunket Shield game finishes.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said the changes were about giving Young match time and bringing in a different set of bowling skills.

“We think it’s important for Will to keep getting cricket under his belt.

“With the timing of this round and the next Test we thought it was a good opportunity to get him on the park and have time in first-class match conditions.

“Doug is a skilful bowler who has been in strong form for the Central Stags across formats this season.

“We believe his skills will complement the rest of the bowlers we have in the group going into the next Test.”