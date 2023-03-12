Cricket
1News

Doug Bracewell called into Black Caps squad for second Test

12:22pm
Doug Bracewell.

Doug Bracewell. (Source: Photosport)

Central Stags stalwart Doug Bracewell has been called up to the Black Caps squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka against Wellington next week.

The 32-year-old fast bowler has been in terrific form in the Plunket Shield this season, snaring 23 wickets at an average of just 20.

Bracewell has 27 Test caps for New Zealand but hasn't played in the white clothing for the national side since 2016.

Bracewell would’ve been named as an injury replacement in the Test squad during the England Test series but was ruled out with a minor groin strain. He has since recovered and played for the Stags in the last round of the Plunket Shield.

His callup comes after Neil Wagner was forced off the field with a leg injury on day three of the first Test, and did not return to the field at the start of play on day four.

Meanwhile, Will Young has been released from the Black Caps squad after play today to represent the Stags in their game against Canterbury in Rangiora. He will return to the Test squad after the Plunket Shield game finishes.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said the changes were about giving Young match time and bringing in a different set of bowling skills.

“We think it’s important for Will to keep getting cricket under his belt.

“With the timing of this round and the next Test we thought it was a good opportunity to get him on the park and have time in first-class match conditions.

“Doug is a skilful bowler who has been in strong form for the Central Stags across formats this season.

“We believe his skills will complement the rest of the bowlers we have in the group going into the next Test.”

CricketBlack Caps

SHARE

More Stories

Tickner's three wickets wraps up dominant third day for NZ

Tickner's three wickets wraps up dominant third day for NZ

Blair Tickner's three dismissals added to the impressive batting efforts of Daryl Mitchell and Matt Henry earlier in the day which gave the Black Caps an improbable lead over Sri Lanka.

8:05pm

0:37

Mitchell's ton, Henry's fireworks rocket Black Caps into lead

Mitchell's ton, Henry's fireworks rocket Black Caps into lead

More heroics from the middle order have allowed the Black Caps to hone in on Sri Lanka's first innings total with Daryl Mitchell leading the way before Matt Henry piled on.

4:20pm

0:31

Watch: Man calmly takes one-handed catch while holding beer

Watch: Man calmly takes one-handed catch while holding beer

Sat, Mar 11

0:27

Bowlers keep Sri Lanka on top in 1st Test vs New Zealand

Bowlers keep Sri Lanka on top in 1st Test vs New Zealand

Fri, Mar 10

Sri Lanka blast 300 runs on opening day of rain-hit first Test

Sri Lanka blast 300 runs on opening day of rain-hit first Test

Thu, Mar 9

After early wicket, Sri Lanka bats fire to open first Test

After early wicket, Sri Lanka bats fire to open first Test

Thu, Mar 9

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

China condemns Japanese plan to release Fukushima water

China condemns Japanese plan to release Fukushima water

38 mins ago

BREAKING

Four people in hospital, streets shut after Pukekohe incident

Four people in hospital, streets shut after Pukekohe incident

1:58pm

Pedro Pascal slept through Game of Thrones eye-gouging scene

Pedro Pascal slept through Game of Thrones eye-gouging scene

1:43pm

Full video: Hipkins speaks during visit to Auckland's Big Gay Out

Full video: Hipkins speaks during visit to Auckland's Big Gay Out

1:23pm

Extending fuel tax cut won't raise emissions - Hipkins

9:31

Extending fuel tax cut won't raise emissions - Hipkins

1:14pm

3 injured, road blocked following 2-car collision in Featherston

3 injured, road blocked following 2-car collision in Featherston
1
2
3
4
5
6