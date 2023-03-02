'No comment' from Sam Cane on NZ Rugby's coach communication

Sam Cane says players are "over" the All Blacks coaching appointment saga and want to put it behind them.

The All Blacks captain spoke to 1News this afternoon after New Zealand Rugby (NZR) yesterday stated it hoped to finalise the new coach selection in the next six weeks - and Ian Foster later revealing he won't be contesting it.

Cane, speaking at Auckland Airport ahead of the Chiefs flight to Melbourne for this week's Super round, said he and the rest of the All Blacks leadership group were in a Zoom call with NZR CEO Mark Robinson on Tuesday night when they were updated.

"We found out quite quickly and if anything, a decision has been made now and we can all just move on and put our energy into the season ahead," he said.

"There's been a couple of months of it, dragging out and wondering what's going to happen so now a decision has been made, we just have to accept it... now all the energy goes into here at the Chiefs and later at the World Cup."

It's a line of thinking similar to that of Foster, who yesterday said "my sole focus remains unchanged" before dropping the bomb that he wouldn't reapply for the job of head coach - a stance Cane said he understood.

"I probably expected it [that he wouldn't apply]," the skipper said.

"The fact that they wanted to make an appointment early is probably the writing on the wall and I know he made a public statement yesterday saying he's disappointed with the process but similar to the players, he's got to accept it and move on and knowing Foz he will always put the team first and do everything he can to make sure we're in the best shape to go to France to make New Zealand proud and bring home a World Cup."

Ian Foster speaks to the media alongside skipper Sam Cane after the All Blacks' defeat in Wellington. (Source: Photosport)

If NZR follow through on their plan to finalise Foster's successor in the next six weeks, Cane said he doesn't expect it to destabilise the All Blacks going forward.

"If anything, it gives a bit of certainty and that allows all the energy to go where it needs to go."

Cane said NZR informed them on Tuesday there would be "some consultation" with players about the next All Blacks coach, but he himself doesn't have a strong opinion on who it should be.

"I'm not going to stand here and criticise those in leadership roles that I've never been in or experienced," he said.

"I don't have the expertise to comment on what they should and shouldn't be doing."

Cane also had "no comment" on NZR's communication around the process to this point, but emphasised wanting it to be wrapped up as soon as possible.

"I know there's a lot of management and people behind the scenes who will also be affected by this decision and the uncertainty around their jobs so we feel for them," he said.

"It will only not be disruptive if they can get clear communication on what their futures look like and that will allow them to do the same as us and put all the energy into being the best they can be in their role."