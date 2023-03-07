Joe Schmidt considering late bid for All Blacks coach - reports

Joe Schmidt is reportedly considering a late entry in a bid to become the next All Blacks coach.

Stuff and the New Zealand Herald report Schmidt has "left the door open" to being Ian Foster's successor although he has not yet actually put his name up for consideration.

It's understood Schmidt's initial hesitance to apply for the role has been swayed slightly as conversations around the job have expanded in recent weeks, including at last week's online meeting between New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson and senior All Blacks about the process where it's believed players asked if Schmidt would stay on.

Schmidt joined the All Blacks in late 2021 initially as a selector before being promoted to the coaching set-up midway through last year when the side was going through their rollercoaster season and Foster was facing intense scrutiny from fans and critics.

Before then, he'd already constructed an impressive rugby resume overseas, having won a Pro 12 title and two Heineken Cups in three years at Leinster as well as three Six Nations crowns with Ireland.

Schmidt earned a 72% win rate as coach of Ireland between 2013 and 2019 and masterminded the side's historic first win over the All Blacks as well as a stint at World No1.

However, his successful stint with Ireland was marred by two failed Rugby World Cup campaigns in which his side failed to get past the quarterfinals - including a humbling 46-14 defeat to the All Blacks in 2019 - on both occasions.

Following the loss, Schmidt moved on from the Ireland job and returned to New Zealand for family reasons. He initially joined the Blues in a supportive role to coach Leon MacDonald before getting the call-up in 2021 from Foster.

Should Schmidt look to add another chapter to his already impressive career, he will contest the role against leading candidates Scott Robertson and Jamie Joseph.

Robertson threw the New Zealand rugby community into a spin last month when he told media he already knew his All Blacks coaching fate but was waiting on NZR to announce it, sparking a series of statements, evasive maneuvres and the eventual declaration by Foster he wouldn't re-apply for the job.

Joe Schmidt, left, and Ian Foster chat tactics over a coffee in Christchurch this week. (Source: Photosport)

NZR chair Dame Patsy Reddy confirmed last week the selection would be wrapped up within the next six weeks after a "robust" process.

Robertson enters the contest with a stellar Super Rugby record having led the Crusaders to six titles and an 83% win rate, although his international experience - something NZR has always held in high regard - is slightly lacking with a two-year stint with the New Zealand under-20s his only entry to date.

Joseph on the other hand has plenty of international experience, having coached Japan since 2016 and guiding them to their first Rugby World Cup quarterfinal in 2019.

Should Schmidt join the competition, his experience with Northern Hemisphere rugby could set him apart from the other two as well.