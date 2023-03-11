Helen White selected as Labour candidate for Mt Albert

Helen White has been selected as the Labour candidate for Mt Albert, beating out her caucus colleague Camilla Belich.

Belich was considered the favourite of the Labour establishment, walking into the selection meeting with former Prime Minister and the outgoing MP for Mt Albert Jacinda Ardern.

The meeting began around 10.30am, with the candidate finally chosen around 2pm.

Both candidates were employment lawyers until they entered Parliament in 2020.

"It's an intense campaign when you're competing against someone in your own caucus," White said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I want to acknowledge Camilla Belich who also put herself forward for selection, she is a talented MP and I know we will continue to work well together in caucus to deliver results," she said after the announcement.

Labour Party President Jill Day said, "we had a real contest for this seat – it shows just how much talent Labour has in its ranks that we had two candidates of such high calibre."

White considered the fact she'd lived in the area for over 30 years an advantage. Belich lives in Auckland but not in the Mt Albert electorate and has said she and her family would move there if she won.

“I’m really glad to be in my home,” she said.

“I have really strong roots, and I think I can do the best job for bringing out the Labour vote.”

The area is notable for producing three former Labour prime ministers — also including Michael Joseph Savage, who represented the Auckland West electorate Mt Albert was created out of, and Helen Clark.

She told 1News that for locals, having a more low-profile MP means issues that matter to them will have more attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can see that you want a bit of love, and you want the time for somebody that’s maybe more low-profile.”

White said that if she's elected, she'll work to address the number of red and yellow-stickered homes following the floods, as well as things like council cuts and the Citizens Advice Bureau.

“Going to help as much as I can with those,” she told 1News.

In a statement, White praised Ardern's legacy.

"Jacinda will go down as one of New Zealand's great Prime Ministers and she has made such a difference in the lives of local people over her years as the MP for Mt Albert. I am honoured to continue her work," she said.

Mt Albert is widely considered a safe Labour seat.