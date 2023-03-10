Young Kiwis' OE opportunities expanded in UK-NZ visa upgrade

More Kiwis will be able to go on their OE to the UK starting from July this year when the age limit rises from 30 to 35.

The two-way arrangement also means UK and NZ visa holders can stay in each other’s countries for longer.

The visas, negotiated alongside a Free Trade Agreement last year, will be delivered earlier than expected "to support businesses through the global labour shortages", Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said this morning.

Details of the scheme were revealed in July 2022. Originally planned to come into place by the end of 2024, the scheme is now expected to begin by June 29 for the UK and July 1 for New Zealand.

The arrangement is run under the UK's Working Holiday Visa (WHV) scheme and New Zealand's Youth Mobility Scheme.

"Securing an implementation date for this new scheme sooner than expected means those who are already in country will now be eligible to remain here longer, adding to the pool of labour available to businesses," Hipkins said.

The maximum time visa holders can stay in New Zealand and the UK has been increased from two years (it was 23 months for Brits in New Zealand) to three years.

"We are always proud to welcome Kiwis to the UK, and the expanded schemes will mean that from this [Northern] summer, more young Brits and New Zealanders will have the opportunity to make lasting connections, develop their skills and make a significant contribution to their host country’s society," UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said.

People will also be able to work for the entire duration of their stay, up from only a year for UK citizens and two years for New Zealanders.

The Government has also said it will re-establish an annual cap for UK WHVs, although this is to be set at 15,000 visas — higher than the normal volume to allow room for growth.

Current visa holders will be able to apply for an extension from June 29 in the UK and July 1 in New Zealand, enabling them to stay for the upgraded period.

British nationals seeking to stay in New Zealand for two years or longer will need to supply character and health certificates.