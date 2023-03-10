Woman allegedly rams police car while fleeing near Te Awamutu

A 26-year-old woman was arrested in Waikato after allegedly ramming a police car while fleeing officers yesterday.

The woman faces charges including shoplifting, aggravated assault and dangerous driving.

"Waikato Police were attending a shoplifting incident in Cambridge yesterday afternoon when they were rammed by the alleged offender," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

"The driver has continued to flee police, eventually crashing into another motorist in Te Awamutu, before being taken into custody.

"The occupant of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries."

Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin said "this type of offending is unacceptable".

Police will do all they can to hold the alleged offender to account, he added.