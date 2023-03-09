Health
Third meningococcal case of year confirmed in Canterbury

11:07am
Meningococcal disease is a fast-moving illness, with symptoms similar to other illnesses like influenza. (Source: 1News)

An 18-year-old student was admitted to Christchurch Hospital on Wednesday with meningoccocal disease and is the third case in Canterbury this year.

Close contacts of the patients have been identified and have received antibiotics to help stop them from developing the disease.

National Public Health Service Medical Officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink said the chances of anybody else catching it from the case is low.

"Members of the same household as a person who has the disease are at the highest risk of getting it, including those living in a hall of residence or boarding schools," Pink said.

"It is free for those in in their first year of living in halls of residence or in boarding schools to get vaccinated against meningococcal disease and I would strongly encourage those who are eligible to get their vaccinations for the extra protection, whether that is at your student health medical centre or general practice."

"It's a bacterial infection that can cause two very serious illnesses: meningitis (an infection of the membranes that cover the brain) and septicaemia (blood poisoning). It can affect anyone — but it's more common in children under the age of 5, teenagers, and young adults.

"Up to 15% of people carry the bacteria that cause meningococcal disease in their nose and throat without being sick. The bacteria are spread in secretions from the nose or throat by coughing, sneezing and kissing."

Symptoms of meningococcal can include but aren't limited to:

  • a high fever
  • vomiting
  • joint and muscle pains
6