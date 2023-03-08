NASA discovers asteroid that could hit Earth Valentine's Day 2046

NASA has discovered an asteroid that could hit Earth on Valentine's Day 2046.

The space agency said asteroid 2023 DW has "a very small chance" of impacting Earth.

The asteroid was first discovered in Chile at the end of February.

After a week’s worth of observations NASA came to the conclusion it currently has a 1 in 560 chance of hitting Earth on February 14, 2046.

"Orbit analysts will continue to monitor asteroid 2023 DW and update predictions as more data comes in," NASA said.

#2023DW. With just 3 days of arc, I found about 1 in 400 chance of impact on Feb. 14, 2046 (JPL 1/770). Surely this possibility will soon be ruled out, however, as an exercise, I calculated where the asteroid might fall if this possibility occurred. pic.twitter.com/ldlSYJMvMz — PS (@Piero_Sicoli) March 2, 2023

The asteroid is estimated to be 49.29m in diameter.

You can follow its live path as it travels through space at this link. Although you might be waiting a while for it to arrive near Earth...