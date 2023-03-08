New Zealand
1News

Kiwi dancer named as new star of world's oldest ballet company

By Fiona Connor, Digital Reporter
4:42pm
Only a handful of foreigners have ever made it - and Hannah O'Neil is one of them.

Only a handful of foreigners have ever made it - and Hannah O'Neil is one of them. (Source: Getty)

A New Zealand ballet dancer has been named as the new star of the Paris Opera Ballet.

Hannah O'Neill, 30, is one of two dancers to have reached the coveted 'etoile' status within the prestigious dance company.

The accomplishment is a huge feat for a non-French dancer, with a handful of foreigners only being accepted into its ranks within the last 12 years - despite its 354-year history.

Paris Opera dancers move up the company's five-tier rankings only once they are put onto a lifetime contract, which secures employment until they retire at age 42.

She started out on a seasonal contract with the Paris Opera Ballet aged 18. After her second seasonal contract, she was placed first in an in-house competition for promotion and was offered her lifetime contract before moving up positions each year.

Her status is the most supreme of titles granted to standout dance artists.

O'Neill's promotion was presented in line with the company's traditions, unexpectedly and at the end of a performance, alongside France's Marc Moreau.

The pair had just completed George Balanchine's "Ballet Imperial" at the Opera Garnier when they were awarded the honour, France 24 reports.

O'Neill shared her excitement to social media, writing: "Still has not quite sunk in and it will probably take a little while yet.

"The biggest and most beautiful surprise that I got to share with my dear friend Marc Moreau."

Hannah O'Neill, 30, is one of two new dancers to have reached the coveted 'etoile' status within the prestigious dance company.

Hannah O'Neill, 30, is one of two new dancers to have reached the coveted 'etoile' status within the prestigious dance company. (Source: Getty)

O'Neill was born in Japan where her Kiwi dad played professional rugby. She was enrolled in ballet classes there aged three.

When she was eight years old, her family moved back to Auckland. She went to Parnell Primary and Epsom Girls Grammar while continuing lessons at the Mount Eden Ballet Academy.

O'Neill auditioned for the Paris Opera Ballet School aged 14 but took up a placement at the Australian Ballet School.

She moved to Melbourne aged 15 where she took first place at the international dance competition Prix de Lausanne - known as 'the Olympics of ballet' in 2009 and later won a gold medal at her second Youth America Grand Prix.

New ZealandWorldArts and Culture

SHARE

More Stories

Polyfest makes its grand return after 4 years of disruptions

Polyfest makes its grand return after 4 years of disruptions

The Auckland cultural festival will see 181 groups from 55 secondary schools take to the stage over four days.

1:17pm

5:00

Meet the sculptor behind the nostalgic Kiwi-centric artwork

Meet the sculptor behind the nostalgic Kiwi-centric artwork

His designs include Jet Planes, K Bars, Milk Bottles - and even Glo-Hearts.

Tue, Mar 7

2:03

'Not my work' - Kiwi artist wants mural removed

'Not my work' - Kiwi artist wants mural removed

Mon, Mar 6

10:21

Kiwi creates miniature LA landmarks and sells them to the stars

Kiwi creates miniature LA landmarks and sells them to the stars

Sun, Mar 5

12:59

Time capsule to be dug up after 26 years - but where is it?

Time capsule to be dug up after 26 years - but where is it?

Sat, Mar 4

4:22

'Don't f****** come and talk to me' - Wayne Brown snaps at journo

'Don't f****** come and talk to me' - Wayne Brown snaps at journo

Thu, Mar 2

0:41

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Industrial area in Napier cordoned off after toxic contamination

Industrial area in Napier cordoned off after toxic contamination

20 mins ago

Kaitaia students 'throwing up in classroom' after eating raw chicken

0:56

Kaitaia students 'throwing up in classroom' after eating raw chicken

31 mins ago

Nurses to minister: 'I don't think we can carry on much longer'

2:31

Nurses to minister: 'I don't think we can carry on much longer'

49 mins ago

Vandals cause $27,000 in damage to Nelson public toilets

Vandals cause $27,000 in damage to Nelson public toilets

6:07pm

Vic man charged after throwing lit firework at man in wheelchair

Vic man charged after throwing lit firework at man in wheelchair

5:45pm

Auckland street’s future in limbo amid plans to demolish homes

Auckland street’s future in limbo amid plans to demolish homes
1
2
3
4
5
6