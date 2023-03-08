Kiwi dancer named as new star of world's oldest ballet company

A New Zealand ballet dancer has been named as the new star of the Paris Opera Ballet.

Hannah O'Neill, 30, is one of two dancers to have reached the coveted 'etoile' status within the prestigious dance company.

The accomplishment is a huge feat for a non-French dancer, with a handful of foreigners only being accepted into its ranks within the last 12 years - despite its 354-year history.

Paris Opera dancers move up the company's five-tier rankings only once they are put onto a lifetime contract, which secures employment until they retire at age 42.

She started out on a seasonal contract with the Paris Opera Ballet aged 18. After her second seasonal contract, she was placed first in an in-house competition for promotion and was offered her lifetime contract before moving up positions each year.

Her status is the most supreme of titles granted to standout dance artists.

O'Neill's promotion was presented in line with the company's traditions, unexpectedly and at the end of a performance, alongside France's Marc Moreau.

The pair had just completed George Balanchine's "Ballet Imperial" at the Opera Garnier when they were awarded the honour, France 24 reports.

O'Neill shared her excitement to social media, writing: "Still has not quite sunk in and it will probably take a little while yet.

"The biggest and most beautiful surprise that I got to share with my dear friend Marc Moreau."

O'Neill was born in Japan where her Kiwi dad played professional rugby. She was enrolled in ballet classes there aged three.

When she was eight years old, her family moved back to Auckland. She went to Parnell Primary and Epsom Girls Grammar while continuing lessons at the Mount Eden Ballet Academy.

O'Neill auditioned for the Paris Opera Ballet School aged 14 but took up a placement at the Australian Ballet School.

She moved to Melbourne aged 15 where she took first place at the international dance competition Prix de Lausanne - known as 'the Olympics of ballet' in 2009 and later won a gold medal at her second Youth America Grand Prix.