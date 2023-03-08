'It was just crazy' - Chemical truck catches fire on Auckland motorway

A chemical truck caught on fire on Auckland's Southern Motorway early this morning, forcing the evacuation of nearby properties.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the northbound shoulder of the Southern Motorway, just past the Papakura on-ramp, just before 3am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1News.

"The truck was carrying highly flammable gas in canisters and these have exploded over all of the northbound lanes and into the bush on the side of the road," a police spokesperson told 1News.

State Highway 1 was closed between Papakura and Takanini in both directions, but southbound lanes have since reopened, Waka Kotahi said on Twitter.

"Assessments will continue to be carried out to determine when it is safe to reopen northbound lanes," Fire and Emergency Assistant Commander Phil Larcombe said.

Around 30 people in 15 homes nearby were evacuated as a precaution, police said.

Local resident Raewyn McKenzie told Breakfast she was woken up about 3am "to the most loud bangs".

"I woke my husband up and said, ‘What's going on? What's going on?'

UPDATE SOUTHBOUND LANES OPEN - 6:50AM

UPDATE SOUTHBOUND LANES OPEN - 6:50AM

Southbound lanes only are now open to traffic between Papakura and Takanini.

"We thought it sounded like a really loud concert so we went out onto our terrace and we saw everything just exploding and just firebombs and just the loudest noises. It was just crazy."

Two fire trucks remain at the scene.

The fire has since been extinguished.

There are no reports of injuries.

"There is a significant amount of debris to clean up off the road and the fire is still burning out," police said.

FENZ had been advising residents in parts of South Auckland, near Karaka, to "stay indoors and keep their windows and doors closed this morning".

Diversions are in place but significant delays are expected.

Motorists have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel.