Carterton street named after trailblazing mayor Georgina Beyer

A street in a new housing development in Carterton will be called Georgina Beyer Way, after its trailblazing former mayor.

The decision was made unanimously at a touching, tearful but celebratory Carterton District Council extraordinary meeting this afternoon.

Beyer was the first out transgender mayor in the world and when she won the Wairarapa electorate in 1999, became the world's first out transgender Member of Parliament.

She was instrumental in helping pass the Prostitution Reform Act 2003, which decriminalised sex work and gave new rights to workers.

Beyer also championed the Civil Union Act 2004 which allowed same-sex couples to enter into a civil union for the first time.

At the council meeting today, one of Beyer's executors, Heather Henare, spoke at the meeting.

She described herself as a carer and a long-time friend of Beyer's.

"[Beyer] was cognitive and alert and at peace within herself right up until her final day when she slipped into a deep sleep and finally passed.

"Georgie was surrounded by love."

She said Beyer wanted everyone to remember her "for who she was".

Beyer "never forgot where she came from" - Wairarapa - she said.

"The hearse that took her to her final destination was from Wairarapa... she went out in style in a beautiful purple hot rod hearse.

"It was a perfect ending to her wonderful life and legacy."

The proposed street. (Source: Supplied)

Grant Pittams, who donated Beyer a kidney, said she called him to tell him it had failed about three weeks ago.

"She just said to me, 'this is enough. It's over'.

"Georgie and I had a close relationship. Part of me has gone with her."

He said Beyer would be "honoured and humbled" the council was considering naming a street after her.

"There's not many people who have streets named after them, and it's a pretty special honour.

"Georgina made a huge contribution to here, to the community, but she also made a contribution nationally and internationally.

"The current constitution of Nepal contains elements of Georgina's advice to Nepal when they were building their most current constitution. She was sought out in an international sphere for her knowledge."

Matt and Rosie Carter, who were developing the subdivision where the street was, also attended the meeting.

"We think it's our honour to have a street named after Georgina," Rosie Carter said.

She helped Beyer campaign for her mayoralty and saw her "carry on through the stratosphere" beyond Carterton.

"Georgina took us all there... she made us feel proud of our community."

Matt Carter said it was a momentous occasion when Beyer won the mayoralty.

"[Beyer] had a strong, pragmatic, dogmatic attitude to things, and she wasn't a butterfly, she carried things out. She genuinely cared about the business community.

"It's an absolute privilege for us. The land we're discussing here has been in our family for over 60 years."

He said he was "so proud" of what Beyer did for the community.

"She is, was, a very loving person... Georgina, wherever you are, thank you very much for everything you've done for this town and thank you for being who you were."

Mayor Ron Mark said Beyer had a "very special place in our hearts", and it was an "historic and a special day" for Carterton.

The street was originally proposed to be named Beyer Way but on the recommendation of those who spoke, the council accepted an amendment for it to be Georgina Beyer Way.

Beyer - 65 - died on Monday afternoon after a long battle with kidney disease.

Since then, tributes had flowed in, with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins saying Beyer had "blazed a trail that has made it much easier for others to follow".

National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis posted to Twitter, saying Beyer was a "brave and gracious trailblazer" who had the power to breach the political divide.