Trailblazing MP Georgina Beyer dies aged 65

Georgina Beyer, a trailblazing activist who made history as the world’s first openly transgender MP, has died aged 65.

Beyer died at Mary Potter Hospice in Wellington, surrounded by her "nearest and dearest", according to a statement from her friends Scotty and Malcolm.

She passed away around 3.30pm today.

"Georgie was surround by her nearest and dearest 24/7 over the past week, she accepted what was happening, was cracking jokes and had a twinkle in her eye, right till the final moments," they said.

Beyer served as a Labour MP between 1999 and 2007 and was also the former mayor of Carterton.

Speaking at today's post-Cabinet media conference, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he did not know Beyer well but wanted to extend his condolences.

"I do want to extend my condolences to all those that Georgina was important and special to," he said. "She had a very big following within the New Zealand community.

"She was our first transgender member of Parliament, winning a general consitutency seat, and making a lasting impression on the Parliament in the process.

"Georgina has blazed a trail that has made it much easier for others to follow."

Others who knew Beyer have also paid their tributes following her death.

Former MP Louisa Wall was working with Beyer on a Treaty of Waitangi claim on the rights of indigenous people and says her death is “heartbreaking”, “she still had more to do, and that she was trying to create a different legacy”.

The former Black and Silver Fern rep was speaking with Beyer over the weekend while she attended Pride celebrations in Sydney and was due to visit her tomorrow.

“Her advocacy never stopped," she told 1News. “She never got worn down”.

“People sometimes didn’t like her voice but she used it”.

So sad to learn this. Georgina was a brave & gracious trailblazer. I’ll always remember her generosity to me at Pride events where she made space for me as a voice for National. We came from different political sides but she had the power to breach the divide. Rest well e hoa. https://t.co/QB5UgXtWLK — Nicola Willis (@NicolaWillisMP) March 6, 2023

Meanwhile, National's deputy leader Nicola Willis said Beyer had "the power to breach" political divides with her post-MP advocacy.

"I’ll always remember her generosity to me at Pride events where she made space for me as a voice for National. We came from different political sides but she had the power to breach the divide. Rest well e hoa," she said in a tweet.

Very sad to hear of the passing of the strong, beautiful, trailblazer Georgina Beyer. She always made an effort to share her wisdom & experience and I was honoured to spend time with this amazing lady. Rest in Love e hoa. pic.twitter.com/uTYfkQ7xPm — Jenny Marcroft (@jennymarcroft) March 6, 2023

Other parliamentarians including Green MP Golriz Ghahrahman and former NZ First MP Jenny Marcroft also paid their tributes to Beyer.

This piece of Aotearoa history sits in my office.

The indelible #GeorginaBeyer standing for accessible sexual violence care.

One of the last times I saw she ran up to say I should have the Speaker put me on the 'wall of 1sts' in the Suffrage Room. "Being a 1st matters so much" pic.twitter.com/mu8DuU394D — Golriz Ghahraman (@golrizghahraman) March 6, 2023

Former Labour minister Steve Chadwick sat next to Georgina Beyer for many years in Parliament.

She said Beyer was a "dear friend" and she would have messaged her if she had known how quickly Beyer was "fading".

Asked what she would have messaged Beyer, Chadwick said: "Go bravely. But I knew she would because she was one of the bravest MPs."

"Oh my god, she was so brave.

"She never gave up, I loved her passion, I loved her... she made history."

Chadwick said she believed Beyer would have liked to have become Human Rights Commissioner, but also believed she would have had "no regrets".

A groundbreaking life

Beyer was born in November 1957 and grew up in Wellington.

Before taking on a career in politics, she was a sex worker and nightclub performer as a result of a lack of opportunities for trans women at the time.

Beyer was later a radio broadcaster before entering politics through local government.

In 1995, she was elected mayor of Carterton making her the world’s first openly transgender mayor. Then in the 1999 general election, she won the Wairarapa electorate for Labour – becoming the world’s first openly transgender Member of Parliament.

As an MP, she was instrumental in helping pass the Prostitution Reform Act 2003, which decriminalised sex work and gave new rights to workers.

Beyer also championed the Civil Union Act 2004 which allowed same-sex couples to enter into a civil union for the first time.

She later left Parliament in 2007.

In 2013, she was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease and reported needing dialysis. She later received a transplant in 2017 and returned to public appearances.

Beyer was recognised for her services to the rainbow community with a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit award in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in 2020.

In their statement today, Beyer's friends said she did not want a funeral service but that a memorial will be held in the near future.

"At Georgie’s request there will be no funeral service - a memorial service will be held at a later date.

"We will keep people informed as to where and when.

"Farewell Georgie, your love, compassion and all that you have done for the Rainbow and many other communities will live on for ever.

"Rest in peace our dear friend."