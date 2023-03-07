Georgina Beyer remembered as 'anchor for the rainbow community'

Trailblazing activist Georgina Beyer, who made history as the world's first openly transgender MP, has been remembered by her friend and former Labour MP Louisa Wall as "flamboyant" and a "scene-stealer" who was an "anchor for the rainbow community".

The former Carterton mayor died yesterday at the age of 65.

Wall remembered her friend and mentor as "flamboyant, articulate" and a "scene-stealer".

"She was just gracious and she had so much poise but man, if you got on her wrong side, she would never back away," she told Breakfast.

She said the country has lost "somebody who was an anchor, I think, for the rainbow community".

Wall said while Beyer lived a "traumatic life" where she "experienced a lot of rejection, a life that she experienced violence", it was also one in which she "prevailed because she was always really clear about who she was, and unapologetically so".

"I think that somebody that lives so authentically does deserve our respect, and obviously got it. She got it from the people of Carterton and she got it as a member of Parliament, and she got it as a global icon who really has been an inspiration for many, including myself."

Wall said Beyer's "fortitude" throughout her political career was an inspiration for the Labour Party.

"There was a lot of abuse but it was so wonderful with Georgie because it was almost like 'to hell with them'. It made you stronger," she said.

"It made your conviction to see to an end the criminalisation of prostitution, to ensuring marriage equality in our country, to standing up for trans people, for all of us to live a life of dignity and rights."

She continued: "In some ways, she scorched the earth so we had a pathway and a passage where our advocacy added to her legacy.

"I'm really proud of a Māori woman who has done that on behalf of all of us for Aotearoa New Zealand.

"I think we owe Georgie a whole deal of gratitude and dedicating her life to service."

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark last night paid tribute to Beyer, saying she "broke new ground in becoming the world's first openly transgender Member of Parliament".

"Georgina had a sharp wit which was a great asset in New Zealand's parliamentary debating chamber... Even though her wit on those occasions was somewhat risqué, her lines always brought the house down," Clark wrote on social media.

"Her death at 65 has taken her from us far too young. I convey my sincere condolences to Georgina's wider family and friends at this very sad time."