Heavy rain to batter lower South Island later this week

10:30am
Heavy rain warnings in place for the lower South Island.

Heavy rain warnings in place for the lower South Island. (Source: MetService)

Heavy rain is due to batter parts of the lower South Island from late tomorrow.

MetService says an active front is due to move onto the lower South Island late tomorrow before moving northwards and becoming slow-moving over Westland until early Thursday, bringing periods of heavy rain.

It comes amid months of dry conditions in the south of the country.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for Westland south of Otira from midnight Tuesday to 9am Thursday; and Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound from 10pm tomorrow to 8am Wednesday.

Strong northwesterlies develop over the lower South Island late tomorrow and Wednesday. A strong wind watch is in force for Fiordland and Southland west of Lumsden from 7pm tomorrow to 7am on Wednesday.

