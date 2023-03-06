Findings of review into Auckland flood response delayed

The findings of the independent review into the emergency response of the Auckland floods have been delayed until mid-March.

Auckland Council said the findings, which were due to be released today, have been stalled because the review team was forced to stand-down during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown commissioned the review amid criticism of his handling of the crisis as it unfolded on Friday, January 27.

The council's Emergency Management team's first communications came about 6.15pm on that Friday.

The state of emergency in Auckland was declared about 9.30pm but media were not informed until 10.17pm that evening.

Brown has apologised for his handling of the response.

The review will cover the response in the first 24 to 48 hours, including Brown's actions, which many criticised as too slow the night of the most serious floods.

"The four-strong review team will be led by former Police Commission Mike Bush CNZM, who led the response to the 15 March 2019 terrorist attack on Christchurch masjidain and was Strategic Operations Lead for the New Zealand Government’s Covid-19 response," the mayor's office said last month.