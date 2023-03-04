NZ Sevens teams take two wins each on opening day in Vancouver

The New Zealand Sevens teams have made flying start to their respective campaigns in Vancouver today with both sides going two-for-two to open the event.

The Black Ferns Sevens were as dominant as ever in their two matches, running in 17 tries on the day as they steamrolled Colombia 60-0 before backing it up with a 43-7 thumping of Great Britain.

Star playmaker Tyla Nathan-Wong led the side out today to celebrate her 50th tournament, becoming the second Black Fern to reach the mark after Sarah Hirini.

It was a similarly dominant day for the All Blacks Sevens after a 52-0 thrashing of the US, although Spain made them work harder in their second match for a 17-7 victory.

Both teams return tomorrow for their final pool games before the knockout stages with the Black Ferns Sevens playing Fiji while the All Blacks Sevens square off against Samoa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quarterfinals will be played tomorrow before the semis and final for the Vancouver tournament take place on Monday - matches both sides will want to be in to extend their overall leads in World Series standings.