Woman struggles to 'act normal' at work after $10.5m Lotto win

A lucky Hamilton woman outlined how strange it was to "act normal" at work after a $10.5 million Lotto Powerball win.

It comes after a Hamilton couple, who wish to remain anonymous, won the big prize in the February 22 draw last month.

They had no idea they were the lucky winners until checking their ticket a week after the draw.

"I didn't think to check until Tuesday night," said the woman who is one half of the lucky couple. "Sometimes it takes me weeks to check my tickets — so one week was actually quite quick for me.

"After logging in to MyLotto and checking, I saw I'd won a major prize. But I thought, 'no way'."

ADVERTISEMENT

Her partner also couldn't believe it.

"It never crossed our minds that this could happen to us," the woman said.

"I closed the app and opened it again — but the message was still there! We weren't jumping up and down. We were just in total shock."

She still went into work after winning the life-changing amount, which tested her acting skills.

"It was strange going to work and acting like everything was normal," the woman said. "We haven't quite grasped the enormity of it yet."

The couple plan to use the windfall to pay off their mortgage as well as helping their parents.

"We're not flashy people. Mainly we want to give back to those who have helped us over the years."