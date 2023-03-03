Watch: Car thieves caught in the act on Auckland's North Shore

A pair of car thieves fled the scene after being caught in the act on Auckland's North Shore overnight.

Residents at Northcote's Greenslade Crescent apartments sprang into action after being woken up by the noise of a car being broken into outside.

Paul Dunphy's son managed to film two men breaking into a vehicle around 12.15am this morning while he headed downstairs to film them from there.

Both were wearing grey hoodies, with one of the men in an orange hi-vis vest.

When the thieves realise they are being filmed, they jump into a stolen blue Toyota Aqua and quickly drive away.

The stolen vehicle was then used in a dairy ram-raid around 4.30am this morning on Coronation Rd, Glenfield.

Dunphy found the ignition bolt pulled out of the vehicle the pair were attempting to steal from the apartments.

He said the thieves looked like they were in their late teens to early 20s.

"A group of offenders have made off with multiple items from the store, and decamped in another vehicle," police told 1News in a statement.

"At around 4.52am, there were reports of an attempted burglary at another commercial premises in Chartwell Ave, Glenfield, at which entry wasn’t gained.

"Police inquiries into the incidents are ongoing but given their close proximity in time and location, it is possible these incidents involve the same offenders."

Anyone with information on the incidents can call police on 105.