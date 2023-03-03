Wānaka woman the first person to swim down Lake Dunstan

Swimming in icy water isn’t for everyone but it is a growing trend across Aotearoa.

Fi Fairbairn, who recently became the first person to swim down Lake Dunstan’s 33km, says it’s about pushing her body and mind to the limits.

“It was not that fun actually for most of it, it was pretty terrible. But I’m feeling good about it a few days later.”

It’s not her first achievement, in 2019 Fairbairn became the first person to swim the length of Lake Wānaka.

However, her most recent swim was noticeably different. For this one, Fairbairn ditched the wetsuit and hopped into the 16 degrees Celsius water, only wearing her togs.

“The first 14km were okay because it was glass calm and there’s people out there yelling for you. But then the southerly hit and I still had 20km to go and it was getting cold.

“The only thing that got me through is my support crew. I would have gladly had them take me out.”

Despite it’s challenges, Fairbairn says the cold water swimming movement is growing. She puts it down to not only the touted health benefits of cold water dips, but also people feeding off each other’s energy.

“People are doing these crazy things and then others see it’s possible for them too.”

Women in particular are giving it a go. Fairbairn says that’s because their bodies are built different.

“Women can handle the cold better because we have a higher body fat percentage. Also, when you look at ultra-endurance sport, we handle those distances better than most men.”

Currently, one such swimmer, Anna Marshall, is attempting to become the first person to swim the 100km stretch of the Lower Waiau River, from Lake Manapōuri to the mouth of the Foveaux Strait.

Due to danger of rocks – and the expected temperature of only 13 degrees – Anna will be wearing a wetsuit. It’s expected to take three to four days, and they’ll be camping along the way.

For those wanting to give it a go, Fairbairn encourages people to start slow.

"For me, it was dipping into the cold water for 5 minutes to start."

What hooked her was the people, she says.

"Camaraderie with the open water swimming community keeps me going and it's that connection that makes it all worthwhile."