Phoenix lose star trio for next season - All Whites included

The Phoenix have lost some significant pieces to their squad for next season with three players - including two All Whites - informing the Wellington club they won't be returning.

In a short statement this morning, the Phoenix announced first-choice goalkeeper Oli Sail and midfielders Clayton Lewis and Steven Ugarkovic had informed them they won't be re-signing with the club to "seek new opportunities".

Phoenix director of football Shaun Gill said he was disappointed the three players had opted to play elsewhere next season.

"They are key members of our squad and have all contributed to where the team is now; in finals contention with eight rounds to play," Gill said.

"Oli, Clay and Stevie will be hard to replace next season, but they’re great professionals and I know they’re committed to helping lead the Wellington Phoenix to this year’s A-League finals."

Clayton Lewis. (Source: Photosport)

The departure of Sail is particularly stinging for the Phoenix with the 27-year-old part of the club for almost a decade, having started in the reserves before making his first-team debut in March 2018.

Since then, Sail has gone on to play 70 A-League matches and cemented himself as the club’s No.1 early in the 2020-21 season.

Lewis, 26, joined the Phoenix in October 2020 and has played 56 A-League matches for the club although injuries have limited his involvement further. He suffered a serious ankle injury last season and is currently side-lined with a fractured kneecap.

Along with the two All Whites, Ugarkovic has featured in all 18 of the Phoenix’s league matches this season, having arrived in Wellington in July with more than 150 games of A-League experience.

Gill said negotiations continue with other off-contract players.

"Fans can rest assured that the core of the men’s squad will be sticking around for the 2023-24 A-League season and beyond."