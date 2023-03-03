Ford files patent for cars that could repossess themselves

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for autonomous vehicles which would have the ability to repossess themselves if drivers miss payments.

The patent was first filed in August 2021, but only formally published in February this year.

The proposed technology could "disable a functionality of a component of the vehicle or may place the vehicle in a lockout condition". The lockout would be enacted if the owner of the vehicle gets behind on car payments and doesn't respond to the loan lender.

The patent outlines the system will help to avoid confrontations between repossession agents and "uncooperative" car owners.

It also describes how the system can turn off the car's radio, air conditioner and other functions in a bid to encourage the owner to make repayments.

If these don't work the lockout function will be enabled so the car cannot be driven. However, there are plans for the lockout to be able to be overridden in case of a medical emergency.

If none of these measures work, the patent states that self-driving cars would be given clearance remotely to drive itself to a lending agency, police department or public streets to make towing more accessible.

A Ford spokesman confirmed the patent filing to America's Detroit Press newspaper.

The patent has yet to be approved.