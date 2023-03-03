World
1News

Ford files patent for cars that could repossess themselves

5:30pm
File image: A line of Ford vehicles in car yard.

File image: A line of Ford vehicles in car yard. (Source: istock.com)

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for autonomous vehicles which would have the ability to repossess themselves if drivers miss payments.

The patent was first filed in August 2021, but only formally published in February this year.

The proposed technology could "disable a functionality of a component of the vehicle or may place the vehicle in a lockout condition". The lockout would be enacted if the owner of the vehicle gets behind on car payments and doesn't respond to the loan lender.

The patent outlines the system will help to avoid confrontations between repossession agents and "uncooperative" car owners.

It also describes how the system can turn off the car's radio, air conditioner and other functions in a bid to encourage the owner to make repayments.

If these don't work the lockout function will be enabled so the car cannot be driven. However, there are plans for the lockout to be able to be overridden in case of a medical emergency.

If none of these measures work, the patent states that self-driving cars would be given clearance remotely to drive itself to a lending agency, police department or public streets to make towing more accessible.

A Ford spokesman confirmed the patent filing to America's Detroit Press newspaper.

The patent has yet to be approved.

WorldTechnologyTransport

SHARE

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

MI5 lost chance to stop Grande concert attack - inquiry

2:15

MI5 lost chance to stop Grande concert attack - inquiry

20 mins ago

Auckland traffic mayhem - why is it so bad?

4:51

Auckland traffic mayhem - why is it so bad?

24 mins ago

Muriwai residents fuming about lack of answers over future

3:16

Muriwai residents fuming about lack of answers over future

49 mins ago

James Shaw says National hung candidate 'out to dry' at climate protest

James Shaw says National hung candidate 'out to dry' at climate protest

5:51pm

The 'remarkable stats' behind North Island's washed out summer

2:12

The 'remarkable stats' behind North Island's washed out summer

5:30pm

Ford files patent for cars that could repossess themselves

Ford files patent for cars that could repossess themselves
1
2
3
4
5
6