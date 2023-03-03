Black Caps to play T20 series against UAE in August

The Black Caps are set to play a full series against the United Arab Emirates for the first time later this year.

New Zealand will stop over in the UAE on the way to England in August for a three-game T20 series against the hosts.

It will be just the second time New Zealand has played the UAE in a full international, following the 1996 World Cup ODI between the two sides in Pakistan.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White was delighted the Black Caps would be playing the associate nations.

“NZC has a close relationship with the Emirates Cricket Board and our players are very familiar with the environment.

“I know the Black Caps will be looking forward to testing themselves against a competitive UAE team.”

Emirates Cricket Board general secretary Mubashshir Usmani described New Zealand as one of the world’s top T20 sides.

“This series will be a massive opportunity for our players, to not only compete against a top team but to also to learn from some of the best players in the world.

“We are fully committed to the growth and development of cricket in the UAE and we are thankful to New Zealand Cricket for their support.”

The three matches will be played on August, 17, 19 and 20, with the venues yet to be confirmed.