Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen steps down for job in UK

10:00pm
Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen and coach Gary Stead.

Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen and coach Gary Stead. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Caps will see another longstanding contributor to their side depart with selector Gavin Larsen stepping down from his position to take up a role in the UK.

New Zealand Cricket announced this evening Larsen has taken up the role of Performance Director at the Warwickshire County Cricket Club (WCCC) and will move to England with his wife Karen to be based out of his new club's headquarters at Edgbaston, overseeing the county’s men’s and women’s high performance programmes.

Having previously been a New Zealand Test and ODI player, Larsen joined the Black Caps set up in 2015 as selection manager after stints at Cricket Wellington as CEO and Cricket Operations Manager during the 2015 World Cup.

Since then, Larsen has helped craft sides that have gone on to play in the 2019 Cricket World Cup Final and the 2021 T20 World Cup Final, won the inaugural ICC World Test Championship and, at different times, been ranked as the world’s No.1 team in each of the three formats.

Larsen said he was extremely grateful to NZC for the opportunity to work alongside two of the Black Caps' most successful coaches, first Mike Hesson, and then Gary Stead.

“The past seven and a half years have just flown by and I’ve relished and enjoyed every minute of it,” Larsen said.

“The discussions and deliberations have been robust and challenging but my enduring memory will always be the quality of the people I’ve worked with – from high performance right through to the administration.

“The relationships with everyone: Major Association coaches, Black Caps support staff, the players, and the team at NZC, have always been underpinned by a real sense of trust and goodwill.

“I’ve had the time of my life.”

Larsen said the new role at Edgbaston represented a new chapter in his career.

“I’m excited and thrilled to be joining Warwickshire.

“WCCC is a club with an amazing history and tradition and I’m looking forward to joining the team and helping to drive the club’s ongoing success.

“I have a number of great memories of playing at Edgbaston during my New Zealand playing days and the atmosphere was simply terrific.”

NZC said the process to find a replacement for Larsen would commence in due course.

