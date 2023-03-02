Watch: Matty McLean chats about winning Treasure Island

TVNZ Breakfast presenter and Treasure Island: Fans v Faves champion Matty McLean says the competition made him "come back a changed man".
On Breakfast today he told fellow presenters about losing 6kg during filming and keeping his victory a secret for several months.
"I kept the secret from pretty much everyone, the only person I told was Ryan, my husband", he said.
He said that the experience taught him to have more faith in himself and his abilities.
"[I learned] that I cry a lot, that I take things way too seriously... I said on the show that I feel like for the first time I truly really believe in myself," he said.
After spending 14 brutal days in Fiji's Mamanuca Islands and surviving 13 eliminations, Matty faced off against finalists Lana Searle and Dame Susan Devoy in a final treasure hunt that pushed the contestants to their limits.
He won $60,000 for Zeal Education Trust, who organise youth development programmes, counselling services and support disadvantaged rangatahi.
"They give kids a leg up in this world", Matty said. "The woman who's in charge of their funding was [at the finale viewing party] last night and she said 'you just made my job very easy this year!'"
The full season of Treasure Island: Fans v Faves can be streamed now on TVNZ+.
Celebrity Treasure Island will return to TVNZ later in 2023.
