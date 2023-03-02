Watch: Matty McLean chats about winning Treasure Island

TVNZ Breakfast presenter and Treasure Island: Fans v Faves champion Matty McLean says the competition made him "come back a changed man".

On Breakfast today he told fellow presenters about losing 6kg during filming and keeping his victory a secret for several months.

"I kept the secret from pretty much everyone, the only person I told was Ryan, my husband", he said.

He said that the experience taught him to have more faith in himself and his abilities.

"[I learned] that I cry a lot, that I take things way too seriously... I said on the show that I feel like for the first time I truly really believe in myself," he said.

Treasure Island: Fans v Faves winner Matty McLean. (Source: Supplied)

After spending 14 brutal days in Fiji's Mamanuca Islands and surviving 13 eliminations, Matty faced off against finalists Lana Searle and Dame Susan Devoy in a final treasure hunt that pushed the contestants to their limits.

He won $60,000 for Zeal Education Trust, who organise youth development programmes, counselling services and support disadvantaged rangatahi.

"They give kids a leg up in this world", Matty said. "The woman who's in charge of their funding was [at the finale viewing party] last night and she said 'you just made my job very easy this year!'"

The full season of Treasure Island: Fans v Faves can be streamed now on TVNZ+.

Celebrity Treasure Island will return to TVNZ later in 2023.