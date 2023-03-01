Winner crowned in finale of Treasure Island: Fans v Faves

TVNZ Breakfast presenter Matty McLean has won Treasure Island: Fans v Faves, beating out Lana Searle and Dame Susan Devoy in a thrilling final challenge.

He has donated his $60,000 prize money to Zeal Education Trust — a charity that supports young people across Aotearoa New Zealand.

"After 14 brutal days and 13 eliminations, only three Faves remained in the competition and in a nail-biting end to the game, Matty went head-to-head with Lana Searle and Dame Susan Devoy in a treasure hunt unlike any other," TVNZ said in a media release.

(Source: Supplied)

"The three were pushed to their limits, using the 'stones of power' to inflict time penalties on their opponents, but Matty was out in front from the very beginning.

"This season of Treasure Island started a little differently, with eight super fans competing against eight celebrity castaways from seasons past. Matty returned with redemption on his mind, after being over-looked on his last season.

(Source: Supplied)

"Earning captaincy early on, he wasn't afraid of making harsh calls and wasted no time securing alliances, but as doubts sunk in, he struggled to see a way through.

"Playing strategically from the very start, he more than earned his place in the top three and proved himself to be a competitor to watch."

On top of the $60,000 donation to Zeal Education Trust, a further $60,000 was won by Treasure Island competitors this season for other New Zealand charities.

Celebrity Treasure Island will return to TVNZ later in 2023.