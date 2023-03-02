Northland power cuts possible after slip caused by cyclone

Electricity supplier Transpower is warning that there may be power cuts across the top of the North Island after a slip 10km south-west of Wellsford near two towers.

Transpower said the slip is significant and the nearby towers carry high voltage electricity lines feeding Northland.

They said the slip impacts one tower on the Henderson to Marsden line and one on the Henderson to Maungatapere line.

"If it were to move further and bring down the tower on the 110kV line, it could also bring down the 220kV line where they cross, cutting off supply from Warkworth north."

Transpower General Manager Mark Ryall said engineers have inspected the slip and recommend moving the towers rather than trying to stabilise them.

Civil Defence Northland said it's "no one's fault, the ground is just so wet".

They said people should take steps to prepare in case their homes get cut off.

"You don’t need to do it all in a rush but you should take steps to prepare your own household (and make sure family, friends and neighbours know too)."

Civil Defence is urging Northlanders not to panic, saying: "Once you’ve got your preparations in place, carry on with life as normal – we could be lucky enough to get through this next phase without any further dramas."

It comes after much of Northland experienced power cuts for days on end in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.