Concerns for Hamilton man missing for over a week

There are concerns for a Hamilton man who has been missing since Tuesday, February 21.

Police are appealing to the public for any information on the whereabouts of James Ngawiki.

They said Ngawiki, 27, doesn't have his mobile phone with him and hasn't taken any clothes from his house.

"James' family naturally have concerns for his well-being and are keen for anyone who has seen him to contact police."

Police say he has family in Whangamatā and Auckland's Ōtāhuhu.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.