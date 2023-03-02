New Zealand
1News

Concerns for Hamilton man missing for over a week

2:27pm
James Ngawiki.

James Ngawiki. (Source: NZ Police)

There are concerns for a Hamilton man who has been missing since Tuesday, February 21.

Police are appealing to the public for any information on the whereabouts of James Ngawiki.

They said Ngawiki, 27, doesn't have his mobile phone with him and hasn't taken any clothes from his house.

"James' family naturally have concerns for his well-being and are keen for anyone who has seen him to contact police."

Police say he has family in Whangamatā and Auckland's Ōtāhuhu.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

New ZealandHamilton and Waikato

SHARE

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Watch: Elon Musk shows off Optimus robot at Tesla event

0:57

Watch: Elon Musk shows off Optimus robot at Tesla event

53 mins ago

'Don't f****** come and talk to me' - Wayne Brown snaps at reporter

0:41

'Don't f****** come and talk to me' - Wayne Brown snaps at reporter

3:45pm

Steven Alker shares lead after strong start at NZ Open

Steven Alker shares lead after strong start at NZ Open

3:39pm

Tesla says it will cut costs of next generation cars in half

Tesla says it will cut costs of next generation cars in half

3:36pm

Sydney man 'executed' in front of 12-year-old son

Sydney man 'executed' in front of 12-year-old son

3:26pm

Watch: Matty McLean chats about winning Treasure Island

8:10

Watch: Matty McLean chats about winning Treasure Island
1
2
3
4
5
6