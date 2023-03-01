Wellington SPCA facing kitten influx after cyclone

If you're looking for the purrfect feline friend, SPCA Wellington is dealing with an influx of over 90 kittens who will be needing a new home.

The unusually high numbers are due to the organisation's nationwide cyclone response.

In an effort to make room for displaced animals on the hard-hit East Coast, the Napier and Hastings branches sent their kittens down to the capital.

The move tripled their numbers, and feline team lead in Wellington, Josh Eastwood, says caring for so many cats comes with challenges.

"It takes a lot to clean them, feed them and make sure they're all happy and bright," he said.

"We have had kittens also between the floodwaters and everything they're facing with the stress of moving, facing illness."

Eastwood says the best thing people can do to help with the spike in numbers is open their homes permanently, or even temporarily through fostering.

However, most of the kittens are still in quarantine, to make sure they're healthy before being adopted out.

In Gisborne, the kittens were also taken to a different branch but due to road closures, had to be flown to a different centre.

The East Coast branches are now all open.