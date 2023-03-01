Thousands of horses negatively affected after Cyclone Gabrielle

The number of horses affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, along with recent flooding events across the North Island, is in the thousands, the chief executive of Equestrian Sport New Zealand says.

Since the end of January when the Auckland Anniversary floods besieged the region, many parts of the North Island have been hit hard by ongoing weather events, including the cyclone.

Julian Bowden, chief executive of Equestrian Sports New Zealand, told 1News he believes "in the affected regions, we have somewhere in the vicinity of 1600 to 1800 horses affected.

"The racing fraternity would probably be more than that — as well as various pony clubs."

He says the effects of the cyclone mean feed for many animals has been washed away, as grazing paddocks are now covered in silt.

"It's been a devastating time for our equestrian community. Horses are still being treated by Massey Equine Hospital, Vets One Hastings, and Vet Services Hawke's Bay. Many horses will need ongoing vet care.

"Throughout the nation, people have been donating hay, feed, covers, and other supplies," he said.

"Equestrian Sports New Zealand launched an equine relief fund, and I can confirm that as of the close of business last night [Monday], a total of $97,734.30 has been donated to this fund.

"We have allocated payments to Vets One and Vet Services, two feed companies, and the business that has assisted with the disposal of equines.

"This is where the immediate need has been and we continue to assess the needs of our equine community moving forward.

"This will have a long tail, it won't be fixed in a few months," Bowden said.

Hawke's Bay locals create hub to help

Businesses and families lend a hand at the arena. (Source: Supplied)

In Hawke's Bay, Zoe Frankum runs a horse arena and is teaming up with locals to support the equine community.

Montana Arena is now home, not just to horses, but blankets, hay and supplies for those in need.

"A lot of animals got washed into fences, up and over deer fences, washed up into apple trees," she told 1News.

She and four others help at the 'hub' to distribute hay, feed, covers, and medical supplies to cyclone-struck communities.

"Horses from anywhere can come to us," she said, adding the injuries she has heard of are "massive puncture wounds and broken limbs".

She said locals have been generous but so have others from further afield.

"One day last week we cleared 200 bales of hay to some people," she said.

"Private land-owners have donated space and land to store feed and to rehome horses and other stock. And we have had people from the Bay of Islands and Auckland bringing donations."

But how do they get there?

"They drive," she said. "The long way."

The only route into Hawke's Bay is the Napier-Taupō Road. But dangerous and flood-damaged, the only other route, she said, is to travel to Palmerston North and circle back up.

Frankum said she knows of four horses who have been sent to Massey University's Equine Vet Clinic.

But at a cost of $500-$1000 a day, vet care isn't cheap.

She described one owner who looked after other people's horses post-Cyclone Gabrielle, while his own needed surgery at Massey.

"We are trying to get that funded for him," Frankum said, "because that will cost at least $5000".