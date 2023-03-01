World
European flights detour to give passengers view of Northern Lights

33 mins ago
A view of the Northern Lights from an easyJet flight.

A view of the Northern Lights from an easyJet flight. (Source: Adam Groves / Twitter)

Passengers on two flights in Europe this week were treated to views of the Northern Lights by obliging pilots.

The beauty of the Aurora Borealis led the pilot of a Finnair flight from Kuusamo to Helsinki to make an unscheduled 360 degree turn, so people on both sides of the aircraft could enjoy the phenomenon.

"Many thanks to the Captain," one passenger wrote on Twitter, hailing the "magic" of the spectacle.

And an easyJet pilot flying from Reykjavik to Manchester made a similar move.

"Big thanks to the @easyJet pilot... who did a 360 fly by mid flight to make sure all passengers could see the incredible Northern Lights.

"An amazing way to top off a special trip," one Twitter user wrote.

It comes after the "beautiful" Southern Lights dazzled some lucky Kiwis on Monday night.

