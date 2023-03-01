European flights detour to give passengers view of Northern Lights

Passengers on two flights in Europe this week were treated to views of the Northern Lights by obliging pilots.

The beauty of the Aurora Borealis led the pilot of a Finnair flight from Kuusamo to Helsinki to make an unscheduled 360 degree turn, so people on both sides of the aircraft could enjoy the phenomenon.

"Many thanks to the Captain," one passenger wrote on Twitter, hailing the "magic" of the spectacle.

Same flight. View from the nose. Too bad I did not have proper camera. #feelfinnair #northernlights pic.twitter.com/0C4CqVkjyD — Tuomo järvinen (@TuomoJaervinen) February 27, 2023

And an easyJet pilot flying from Reykjavik to Manchester made a similar move.

"Big thanks to the @easyJet pilot... who did a 360 fly by mid flight to make sure all passengers could see the incredible Northern Lights.

I was on the same flight got some great pictures! pic.twitter.com/uQbVaPODtF — Røśš Stîçkå (@STICKA84) February 28, 2023

"An amazing way to top off a special trip," one Twitter user wrote.

It comes after the "beautiful" Southern Lights dazzled some lucky Kiwis on Monday night.