Watch: Time lapse captures 'beautiful' Aurora over South Island

The Aurora Australis lit up the sky over Stewart Island and parts of the South Island last night, creating a "special moment" for observers.

Professor Ekant Veer captured a time lapse of the phenomenon over Canterbury's Birdlings Flat, while Rowan Holt photographed last night's Aurora from Observation Rock on Stewart Island, looking over Paterson Inlet.

The Aurora over Stewart Island last night. (Source: Rowan Holt)

Holt took the photos about 11pm after her 18-year-old daughter got her out of bed, and they drove over to see the lights together.

"There was quite a crowd of people... at Observation Rock because it's got a beautiful view out over the inlet," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There was just an utter sense of joy, actually, it was very exciting but at the same time there was a very profound sense of calm.

"Everyone was just amazed, it was just a very beautiful, beautiful moment."

Holt said she hadn't seen the Southern Lights "like this" before.

The Aurora over Stewart Island last night. (Source: Rowan Holt)

"Living on Stewart Island, we do get treated to some pretty beautiful events, but I had never seen it quite this stunning."

Holt left about midnight, so her husband at home with a younger child could come out and have a look.

"By the time he got there it had definitely faded a bit... it was still going and I'm not sure, it may have strengthened during the night.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You're actually speechless really, it was just so awe-inspiring," she added, emphasising the sense of calm in the crowd.

"It was a pretty special moment."