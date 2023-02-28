New Zealand
1News

SH1 Brynderwyns set to re-open to northbound traffic tomorrow

6:47pm
A slip on SH1 at the Brynderwyn Hills created following the Auckland Anniversary floods. The road was later affected by a further slip amid Cyclone Gabrielle.

A slip on SH1 at the Brynderwyn Hills created following the Auckland Anniversary floods. The road was later affected by a further slip amid Cyclone Gabrielle. (Source: Waka Kotahi)

Drivers heading north from Auckland to Northland will be able to use State Highway 1 from tomorrow morning after a week-long closure due to a large slip at the Brynderwyns.

The slip was caused by heavy rain and flooding that hit Northland during Cyclone Gabrielle, which also damaged several other roads and bridges in the region.

In a traffic bulletin, Waka Kotahi NZTA said that the highway's northbound lane would re-open tomorrow morning at 8am in a "controlled opening".

"Contractors and geotechnical engineers will be on-site, actively monitoring for any additional slips or ground movement on or near the road, and the road may close at short notice should conditions become unsafe," the agency said.

The southbound lane will remain closed and be re-opened once an underslip has been fixed.

"Traffic management including a temporary speed limit and stop/go will be in place as our crews continue to work throughout the day," Waka Kotahi said.

"Waka Kotahi urges motorists to drive with caution and to the conditions as the road remains an active worksite."

Southbound drivers will still have to use alternative routes: light vehicles can take SH12 and Paparoa Oakleigh Road, while heavy vehicles must use SH12 and SH14.

Waka Kotahi has said it is aiming for the road to be fully re-opened by late March.

New ZealandTransportNatural Disasters

SHARE

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

People should 'hold off' insurance payouts for flood-hit homes - MP

2:16

People should 'hold off' insurance payouts for flood-hit homes - MP

24 mins ago

Canterbury mansion struggles to sell despite $1 asking price

1:54

Canterbury mansion struggles to sell despite $1 asking price

37 mins ago

Offer from 2 medical schools to train more students ignored by Govt

2:00

Offer from 2 medical schools to train more students ignored by Govt

57 mins ago

Maramataka-based period tracking app launched

2:14

Maramataka-based period tracking app launched

6:50pm

Gloriavale puts God before marriage, court hears

2:12

Gloriavale puts God before marriage, court hears

6:47pm

SH1 Brynderwyns set to re-open to northbound traffic tomorrow

2:08

SH1 Brynderwyns set to re-open to northbound traffic tomorrow
1
2
3
4
5
6