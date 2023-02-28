SH1 Brynderwyns set to re-open to northbound traffic tomorrow

Drivers heading north from Auckland to Northland will be able to use State Highway 1 from tomorrow morning after a week-long closure due to a large slip at the Brynderwyns.

The slip was caused by heavy rain and flooding that hit Northland during Cyclone Gabrielle, which also damaged several other roads and bridges in the region.

In a traffic bulletin, Waka Kotahi NZTA said that the highway's northbound lane would re-open tomorrow morning at 8am in a "controlled opening".

"Contractors and geotechnical engineers will be on-site, actively monitoring for any additional slips or ground movement on or near the road, and the road may close at short notice should conditions become unsafe," the agency said.

Friday’s rain caused some small slips, but they've been cleared and we're still tracking well. We’re aiming to fully reopen the Brynderwyns route in late March, and we’re hoping some controlled access can happen prior to that. For updates as they happen, follow @WakaKotahiAkNth. — Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency news (@WakaKotahi_news) February 27, 2023

The southbound lane will remain closed and be re-opened once an underslip has been fixed.

"Traffic management including a temporary speed limit and stop/go will be in place as our crews continue to work throughout the day," Waka Kotahi said.

"Waka Kotahi urges motorists to drive with caution and to the conditions as the road remains an active worksite."

Southbound drivers will still have to use alternative routes: light vehicles can take SH12 and Paparoa Oakleigh Road, while heavy vehicles must use SH12 and SH14.

Waka Kotahi has said it is aiming for the road to be fully re-opened by late March.